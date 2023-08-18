CENTRAL WASHINGTON,-A man injured in an ATV accident in the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area was rescued by the Coast Guard on August 16.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) located the 72-year-old man on the evening of August 15. Due to the difficult terrain the rescue team could not safely move the man, so they stayed with him throughout the night according to the YCSO.
An aircrew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria was dispatched to the scene at first-light on the morning of August 16 and the man was hoisted above 5,000 feet and transported to the Yakima airport and then to the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.