KENNEWICK, Wash. -
For ten years the Motorcycle Run 'Coats for Kids' has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, "Bandidos."
Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area.
In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000 coats have been collected by the club for local kids.
For years, the drive was hosted in our very own KNDU parking lot. After growing into something bigger, the event is now held at the Garden Church in Kennewick.
President of Los Bandidos Boom Boom tells us it's nice seeing the support from across the state.
Hundreds of motorcycle club members came together today to help the Tri-Cities community.
