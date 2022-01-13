YAKIMA, WA - Through our Coats for Kids Drive, 1,300 kids in the county got a coat to stay warm this winter. The Salvation Army distributed coats to local school districts based on need.
The West Valley School District got 75 coats for families and students in need and will get another 35 this month.
If you still need a coat, it's not too late said the family and student engagement liaison, Jill Hendricks. Email her hendricksl@wvsd208.org or call (509) 972-5571 to get one today.
The 'RAM Landing' room, located inside the Innovation Center, has warm coats and clothes for families and students.
"This place has been a safe haven, it has boosted our confidence, it's clothed me completely and my children," said a mother of six, Meranda Fletcher.
Fletcher said her family has been homeless and living in the woods for the past year and a half.
"Since being in the West Valley School District, our lives have completely changed," said Fletcher.
She said her family has now found hope for a new beginning. She said her kids are now getting A's and B's in school.
Fletcher said the donations helped her save up for other life necessities, like a car.
Seventh grader, Jace Deacon, spends his lunch period every day helping his peers find clothes.
"It's nice because you see how just in two minutes, it can really make a difference," said Deacon.
He said he can see the confidence boost in his peers at school when they finally get something they needed.
Each family member can get a coat, a pair of shoes or boots, and gloves.