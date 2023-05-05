OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee signed SB 5448 into law which will permanently allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars in Washington.
Cocktails-to-go were temporarily allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, however the law was set to expire on June 30. The new law takes effect on July 1.
The new law permanently allows certain beverage alcohol licensees to sell beer, wine and approved mixed drinks with a food purchase, according to a press release from the Distilled Spirits Council.
Under the new law, mixed drinks must be in sealed containers, appropriately labeled and placed in the trunk or non-passenger compartments of a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.