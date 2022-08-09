KENNEWICK, Wash.-
CoComelon, the most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Wednesday, October, 26th.
CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and dance along.
The show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon with all the favorite characters and over 20 songs.
For CoComelon tour and ticket information please visit CoComelonLive.com.
