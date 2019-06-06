CODE RED is a local emergency alert system that keeps you notified during any kind of emergency

TRI-CITIES, WA - The CODE RED is free to residents in the Benton and Franklin Counties and it helps you stay alert of emergencies near your area.

The CODE RED system is designed to keep people informed during an emergency.

The Benton County Emergency Services has this feature to help fire-fighters communicate with residents and prevent any fatalities.

Benton County Emergency Management believes in keeping citizens informed. Code Red informs Benton and Franklin County residents of any natural disasters and significant events that may occur in their area. For example, when the Yakima River floods, CODE RED will send out a notification to all residents in the affected areas. There are various methods of contact to choose from (text, email, and/or phone call). residents have the ability to add multiple contact numbers. This is helpful for residents who have multiple numbers (landline, cell, and/or business line) and those who would like add their families contact information to their account.

Benton County Emergency Services encourages residents to sign up for Code Red so that they are always alerted when an emergency notification is issued in their area.