TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management did a test of the CodeRED notification system today at 10:00 a.m.
CodeRED is a free notification system. You can Sign up for CodeRed alerts here: www.franklinem.org or www.bces.wa.gov.
There is also a phone app that will alert your phone in the event of a severe weather warning or other major emergency in your area, but make sure your push notifications are on.
The app is used nationally in many different areas.
The test today involved phone calls, text messages and emails. It was to check if the systems between the two counties worked properly and to check data. It helped them find out-of-service numbers.