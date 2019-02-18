COEUR D'ALENE, ID - One young man cashed in on Seattle's heavy snowfall when he drove over to Western Washington with an arsenal of plow equipment.

18-year-old David Holston was already in Seattle visiting his mother for her birthday, who had been staying in Seattle after undergoing a major surgery.

While in Seattle, Holston received a call from a friend informing him of the major snow storm headed for Western Washington. He took his chances and decided to stay a little longer in hopes he could earn some extra income plowing snow in the city.

The bigger the storm, the bigger the pay out. After about a week of plowing in Seattle, Holston says he has made about $35,000.

"I figured I would just bring my plow and if I picked up a job great, and if I didn't it would still be ok," Holston said in a phone interview.

After Holston posted a Craigslist ad, his phone didn't stop ringing. A majority of the calls he received were from businesses and the others were from Seattle-area residents.

Holston would begin his days at around 2 a.m. He would load the plow truck up and warm the rig up before heading out to do his commercial loop, which included industrial warehouses, parking lots, and car lots. After finishing up one area he would move on to the next, typically residential areas.

All during that time, he would answer his cell phone and add new customers to the loop.

Holston says luck as nothing to do with it and that he thanks God for the opportunity.

"My goal was just to serve the Lord with my life, and then he would direct it, like it says in the third chapter of Proverbs," Holiston said. "My goal wasn't to get all this money. When I went over to Seattle last week I had no idea I was going to make all this money."

And what about the $35,000 he earned in the short week? He plans to spend some of it on new equipment for his landscaping and snow removal company and then save the rest for when it comes time to buy his first home.

"If it snows again I definitely will go over [to Seattle] again," Holston said.

Holston started his landscaping company last summer. He encourages anyone in need of landscaping services or snow removal to give him a call at (208) 797-4380.