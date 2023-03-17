WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Caffeine keeps some people running in the morning, and others up into the night.
While there's no immediate danger to having a few cups of coffee a day knowing where caffeine is coming from in your diet can help you avoid unwanted side effects.
"I think most people who drink caffeine have probably experienced these at one point in time or another, you get a little bit of anxiousness maybe a little bit of your heart racing, maybe you feel your palms are sweating,” Cicero Running Crane, Medical Director for the Emergency Department of Providence St. Marry, said.
He said once you consume about 1 gram of caffeine it can start to have some of those unwanted effects. Coffee drinkers aren't likely to reach that with a couple of cups, but newer supplements and even some energy drinks may have more according to Running Crane.
The FDA has taken notice of the increase in supplements containing caffeine and other caffeine like compounds called Methylxanthines. In 2018 they released a "Guidance for Industry" document detailing its thinking on the topic giving different regulatory things for those companies to keep in mind to stay compliant.
Dr. Running Crane said that some energy drinks and supplements are less regulated and it may be more difficult to tell how much caffeine is in them.
He also said caffeine stays in the body for a while and if it’s keeping you up it may be because you’re drinking it after noon.
“If you are continuously drinking coffee throughout the day have an understanding that it's going to take time for it to get out of your system,” he said.
For those that want to stop drinking coffee or other take a step back from caffeine he said stopping caffeine cold turkey can lead to side effects like grogginess and headaches so he recommends cutting down how much you're taking bit by bit to make it easier.
He also said he drinks coffee himself every day and if you want to keep doing so yourself, he didn't recommend stopping. Making sure you don't have too much can make the most of it and help you avoid the difficulty sleeping that comes with drinking too much.
