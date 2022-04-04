YAKIMA, WA - This weeks Coffee Talk, Sophia Lesseos and Lindsey Jensen visited Caffeine Connection Café, the only coffee shop in the Yakima Valley Mall.
Caffeine Connection Café is a local family-owned coffee shop. They were able to open their second location on black Friday, 2021.
Amy Gostovich, the owner says her logo and name comes from the caffeine molecule.
"For people who don't know, it's actually a caffeine molecule and so that's the caffeine connection cause caffeine's coffee, red bulls, it's all the different caffeine that's out there," said Gostovich.
Gostovich says she opened the shop because of her daughter.
"I had a coffee shop before I went to college, my daughter really wanted me to get back into it, she wanted me to do it for her," said Gostovich. "I wanted not only for my husband to have something, later on, I wanted the kids to have something to get some good job skills."
Having a family-run business is important to her.
"I think it's that extra touch, right?" said Gostovich. "We are going to go above and beyond because we want to treat everybody else the way we treat ourselves and our family."
They also offer a large variety of drinks and food.
"We have red bulls, the lotus coffee, white coffee, the matcha, the bubble teas, smoothies, and then the food is another thing that's unique then we also have beer and wine," said Gostovich.
Gostovich said opening her second location in the mall took a while because it was during the peak of the pandemic.
"I kinda have to take a breath because it was so challenging getting here cause we started this process during COVID," said Gostovich. "They first asked us if we'd like to be in the mall, like no because everything is closed but they persevered, we persevered and it's the end of the cycle for us and we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and be self-staining and support not only my family but other families in the community too."
If you would like your favorite coffee shop in the Yakima Valley covered, email Lindsey.Jensen@nbcrightnow.com or Sophia.Lesseos@nbcrightnow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.