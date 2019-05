YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department invites the public to have a cup of coffee with them on Thursday, May 9th.

They say people can come in and ask any questions they may have.

This event is aimed for the officers to "Meet with the community and hear from the Yakima residents."

"Coffee with a Cop" begins at 10:00 a.m. at the "Viera's Bakery & Deli" located at 516 W Lincoln Ave.

