Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998.
Decades later, he has finally been identified and named: Michael E. Johnson. Johnson was about 53 years old at the time of his death.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office used forensic genealogy to confirm the identity of the man. This is the second cold case in four months that the office has closed using forensic genealogy.
To begin solving the case, the Medical Examiner’s Office submitted a DNA sample from the remains to a forensic DNA laboratory. A genealogist then used the DNA to compare it to individuals in a genealogy database.
Eventually, the DNA was linked to a family in California that had a member with no traceable activity since 1998.
In October 2022, the Medical Examiner’s Office got in contact with the family. Two siblings confirmed that their brother, Michael E. Johnson, had left California over 20 years ago and had not been in contact since.
Multiple agencies came together over the following months to help pursue the lead. Additional family reference samples were compared, more DNA was collected from family members, and the DNA profile from the remains was sent to California's missing persons' program.
Based on the results of the forensic genealogical analysis, DNA analysis, and circumstantial evidence, the Clark County Chief Medical Examiner concluded the unidentified man was Michael E. Johnson.
Johnson’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death is unknown. Law enforcement stated they have no information on Johnson’s activities or travels between his disappearance and when his body was found in the river.
Anyone with information about Johnson can contact Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit Sgt. Patrick Moore at 360.487.7440.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.