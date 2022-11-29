NEW YORK, NY.-
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), a good rule to remember is that if it's too cold for you outside, then it's probably too cold for your pet too.
The ASPCA offers a few simple steps you can take as a pet owner to ensure your furry loved one stays warm and healthy this winter.
Going in and out of the cold can cause itchy, flaky skin: towel dry your pet as soon as they come in.
Never shave down to your pet's skin in the winter: longer coats of fur provide warmth.
Dry your pet's paws after walks.
Bathe your pet as little as possible over the winter: bathing can dry out your pet's skin.
Consider putting booties on your pet: booties provide warmth and prevent salt and sand from irritating paws.
Put a little extra in your pet's dish: pets burn extra calories staying warm and can use the extra food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.