MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash.- State Route 504's closure due to this weekend's landslide has now affected the Coldwater Lake area and Hummocks Trail.
Both areas are now inaccessible until further notice. The Castle Lake Viewpoint remains open, but Mount St. Helens is asking visitors to avoid parking in front of the closure gates.
The landslide occurred on Sunday when a landslide on the mountain required the King County Sheriff's Air Support unit to rescue 12 people and a dog from an observatory.
SR 504 and the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway were immediately closed and is now closed near milepost 43.
