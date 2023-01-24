RICHLAND, Wash. -
Richland School District has been on a list to start an Army Junior ROTC program and after ten years of being on the list the school district’s name was called.
Now that they’ve accepted the offer to join, CTE Director Ryan Beard said the school district is getting together everything they need to start next school year.
“We're new to this and so there are a lot of requirements we don't understand or haven't any experience with, and so, Walla Walla has been through all of this and have been tremendously helpful to get us through some of those specific JROTC requirements,” Beard said.
Walla Walla School District’s Army JROTC program remains as one of the original 6 started in 1916. Retired Command Sergeant Major Anthony Marrero said the he's helping the new program through sponsorship and with some of the do's and don'ts to look out for as it gets started.
“The more the merrier, you know Junior ROTC and the military services is about helping each other comradery and just -we're - at the end of the day it's about our students,” he said.
Beard said some of Walla Walla's students will come to the district to demonstrate what the program is like to help with recruiting Hanford High students.
“This is not a program that is specific for students pursuing a career in the military although it certainly fits that. This is a leadership program at its core,” he said.
