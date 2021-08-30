KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have confirmed that Ryan Kauffman, 43, was the suspect who broke into both International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local 112 and training building) locations and started fires last Wednesday morning.
Kauffman's former colleague, Travis Swayze, Business manager for IBEW, said he is in disbelief.
"Ryan was a good guy, guaranteed. Smart, quiet, good worker, good union (of electrical workers) member, I just can't understand this," said Swayze.
Swayze said he does not think Kauffman was a disgruntled employee.
"Last time I talked to him, it was a good conversation. We were joking, laughing, telling stories," said Swayze.
This comes only less than a week after IBEW was just two of many fires and two deadly shootings that left three people dead all on the same Wednesday morning. It is still not confirmed who killed the three victims.
"IBEW will be okay. We have some water and leaking problems that will have to be prepared but other than that, it doesn't compare to what the community has suffered. Our hearts go out to the families affected by these tragic losses." said Swayze.
Swayze said he and Kauffman were also in the same apprenticeship class of electrical workers and said he was a great worker who hadn't been responding to calls for new electrician jobs in the last few months.
"I don't take what he did personally to us but I also have no idea why he would do this to IBEW. I am completely in shock," said Swayze.
With tears in his eyes, Swayze reflected on how important IBEW is to him.
"With the job I have, you are affected by your workers. We are a brotherhood and sisterhood here, and we're going to be talking about this here for quite a while. It affects the whole community." said Swayze.
The investigation is still underway. The bodies discovered in the house fire in Finley and the truck fire in West Richland were burned so bad that the Benton County Coroner said they were unidentifiable. An autopsy on both bodies is scheduled for this Thursday.