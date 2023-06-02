WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Figuring out the different avenues and requirements for college scholarships and grants can be a challenge.
The Walla Walla Public Library is using a Washington State Library Pell Grant to help supply and operate a resource room filled with financial aid information.
“I would have loved to have a resource room like this when I was going to college so that I would know what was going on,” Library Technician Mary Lubbers said.
The room has information on how to fill out your FAFSA and WAFSA, as well as studying tips and even books that help you get an understanding of what college can be like before you go according to Lubbers.
The room has information available in English and Spanish and Lubbers says appointments can be made for more direct help from bilingual staff.
The room has free planners available to help with the process and is available to anyone.
“If you're a high school student that's just graduating or if you haven't been to school in a long time and you are thinking about going back to school, we're absolutely here to help you get that process started,” Lubbers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.