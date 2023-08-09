WALLA WALLA, Wash.- High School students can earn college credits through the College in High School Program starting this fall.
Walla Walla High School will offer seven college courses taught by teachers who have been specially trained in the subject matter.
"During the developing of the district's new Strategic Plan, Vision 2030, students and families expressed an interest in having more opportunities to enroll in college courses at their high school and earn high school and college/university credit," said Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea.
College in the High School courses are open to 9th to 12th grade students and depending on which courses students take credits can be earned through Eastern Washington University or Central Washington University according to a Walla Walla School District press release.
Students interested in the College in High School program should contact their school counselor for more details.
“Expanding access and opportunity to rigorous courses directly aligns with our new Strategic Plan,” said Gardea
