WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Red Dress Project was created to shed light on the many missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across the United States.
For the first time, College Place High School is displaying red dresses in the hallways to educate and raise awareness for the project.
Lucinda Victoria is an Indigenous woman working to raise awareness within the school.
She tells me her sister motivates her to dig deeper into her Indigenous roots, leading her to the Red Dress Project.
After learning about the project, she began researching the history of Indigenous women in Walla Walla and found, there wasn't much.
Lucinda tells me the state of Washington has one of the highest amount of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the country.
The color red was picked to represent the blood, violence and anger of those women and girls. "When a person sees the color red, it makes them turn and think about it," says Lucinda.
She started the conversation with Principal Robert Aguilar about the displays.
"It's never been done here, and I wanted to be part of that," she's says, "Part of prevention is awareness and what better way than to get something stared that has't been started before."
He tells me he wanted to be part of the Red Dress Project to make sure his staff, and the community are educated and raised awareness.
"This is more than just kind of a school thing, we’ve kind of been able to partner it outside of it so when you walk around our campus, you’ll see a bunch of red dresses that are hanging up with a little flyer with some information on what we’re trying to do, which is raise awareness," he says.
Since it's the first time the school displays the dresses, Lucinda and Principal Aguilar hope the partnerships continue the work of educating and raising awareness on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
