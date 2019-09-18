COLLEGE PLACE, WA - On September 17, 2019, Officers from the College Place Police Department arrested a 17-year-old for plotting an attack on his school.

Officers were alerted by the teenager’s mother who called the police after discovering the teen's "disturbing" journal.

A police investigation revealed a detailed journal planning to carry out an attack at College Place High School on April 20, 2020, which is the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School attack. Officers also discovered other supporting literature within the teen’s bedroom.