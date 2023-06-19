COLLEGE PLACE, Wash.- A 65-year-old woman is in the hospital for observation after firing a gun at her caretaker.
College Place Police responded to a report of shots fired at a home near SW 8th St. around 6:30 p.m. on June 18. Walla Walla Police and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office also responded.
According to College Place Police Officers arrived to find the woman standing near the door of the home with a gun. Officers secured the gun and the woman was taken into custody.
The woman's caretaker reported that the suspect suffers from health issues. When the caretaker went into the bedroom to check on the woman two shots were fired at the caretaker. The caretaker then ran to a neighbor's house and called the police.
No one was injured in the shooting and College Place Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and charges may be pending. The suspect has legally owned the gun since 2015.
