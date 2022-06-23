COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. -
College Place Public Schools have been using School Resource Officers for about 5 years. However, that came to stop when the police department began experiencing staffing shortages.
At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the police department pulled the school's resource officer to help with community patrolling.
Sergeant Dylan Schmick tells me the department lost three officers - one retiring, another leaving law enforcement and a third to a promotion.
However, he says the department will continue working with schools to ensure student and staff safety.
"We've been in communication with the school district. They're on board. They're understanding about it too," says Sgt. Schmick, "We'll be present, we'll be coming to school events. We don't want to lose that connection."
He tells me the department already has an officer trained to be an SRO, the issue is the staff shortages.
He says, losing one isn't an issue but losing three at once in a smaller department really changed staffing levels.
The department is choosing to pull the SRO in efforts to focus more time on the community and responding to emergencies.
However, this doesn't mean school supervision stops.
College Place Police Department will continue to patrol schools throughout the day until the new SRO takes over.
Because the police department has a long extensive hiring process, it doesn't believe the new SRO will being before the end of the next school year.
I reached out to the College Place Public School Superintendent, Jim Fry for comment.
He says, "It is unfortunate that all industries are suffering from staffing shortages that impact our lives in numerous ways. The shortage of officers in College Place will definitely have an impact on our schools, but we look forward to the day when they have the staff to support School Resource Officers in our schools again full time. In the meantime, we will continue to have law enforcement officers from College Place Police Department on a regular basis in our schools and at our events. In College Place Public Schools, we have highly advanced security technology and regular training to prepare for a crisis event, having the School Resource Officer added a layer on top of this. We will continue to work with CPPD to evaluate and train to ensure that our schools are safe every day. We appreciate our longstanding partnership with our local law enforcement in College Place."
