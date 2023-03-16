COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. - Sager Middle School has a new principal after College Place Public Schools has placed Chris Plucker in the position, beginning July 1.
Plucker is currently the principal at Davis Elementary School and has accepted the job offer, which is bending board approval at the March 28 meeting.
"Chris’ passion for young people is undeniable and his desire to support and work alongside the staff who serve them is unmatched," said Superintendent Jim Fry. "I appreciated that from the day this position opened, Chris said he wanted to compete to show he was the right person for the role.”
The new principal has spent a lot of time serving the community in Walla Walla community. Plucker served on the Walla Walla City Council and an English/Language Arts, Social Studies and Leadership teacher for Pioneer Middle School. He spent the last six years as principal at Davis Elementary School.
"While it will be hard to leave Davis, I am excited to continue the great work in College Place at Sager," said Plucker.
