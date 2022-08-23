COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — All students enrolled in College Place Public Schools will get free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2022-23 school year through implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision program, part of national school meal programs.
Without any fees, applications or costs, all students will be able to take advantage of the program.
The school district will still send out Family Income Surveys, which may be required for other programs. Filling out the survey could bring more benefits, like reduced or waived fees. However, the form is not necessary for students’ free meals.
