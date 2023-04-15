COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. – College Place Public Schools is partnering with Eden’s Pantry to host a food drive to support families in need in College Place.
The district wants to create food boxes that can feed a family of three or four for a week.
According to Jim Fry, the Superintendent of College Place Public Schools, food insecurity is common in all communities, and College Place is no different.
"This has been a powerful partnership that has had a tremendous impact on our community and our students’ sense of service above self," he said.
CPPS and community volunteers will distribute donation bags to homes from April 18th through April 20th.
Residents are asked to fill the bags with non-perishable items, and the same volunteers will collect food donations on April 23rd between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. from the front porches of homes in College Place.
There will also be two drop-off sites, Andy’s Market and Wal-Mart in College Place, where people can donate on April 23rd from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The food drive organizers have listed high-priority items to be donated, including canned chili, canned soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, dry cereal, pasta, nuts, nut butters, canned meats, canned sauces, pancake and waffle mixes.
Those wishing to make a charitable donation can do so by visiting www.CPPS.org.
The CPPS Care Package food box pick-up will be on April 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eden’s Pantry at 212 SW 4th St. in College Place.
The food boxes will be available to anyone in need, regardless of whether they have donated to the food drive.
