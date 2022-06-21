COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. —
College Place Public Schools will not have a School Resource Officer for the 2022-23 school year following staffing shortages in the College Place Police Department. The district has used the program for the last five years to offer security in three schools.
The district was expecting a new SRO after Officer Joey Langlois accepted a promotion in the police department. But paired with vacant positions in the police department and the sudden departure of two officers, CPPD does not have the manpower for an SRO position. It is prioritizing officers on patrol in the community, according to the press release from the school district.
“We have an incredible working relationship with CPPD and Chief Tomaras,” said College Place Public Schools Superintendent Jim Fry. “We were working on our transition plan after Officer Langlois when the department was met with this unfortunate obstacle. The SRO position is a highly valued team member in our system and we are sad to lose it. But, we understand the situation the department is in and look forward to the time when we can once again have the position.”
In the past, the position was located at Sager Middle School and maintained safety and security at each school throughout the school year. The position is contracted with CPPD, which outlines the times when school is not in session and officers can be utilized by the department. The SRO is meant to focus on school safety measures, fostering positive relationships with students and encouraging them to make good choices.
“Officers will still be actively involved in the schools; it will just look different until our staffing levels improve,” said CPPD Chief Troy Tomaras. “School safety is a priority for the College Place Police Department.”
The school district is planning to adopt temporary solutions for the school year to bridge the gap.
