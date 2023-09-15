WASHINGTON, D.C.-Over $42 million in federal grants were announced for the expansion of green space across Washington, including a project in College Place, on September 15.
The grants are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Forest Service, and funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and are intended to support projects to plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat and climate change, and improve access to nature in cities, towns, and suburbs according to a press release from Senator Patty Murray's (D-WA) Office announcing the funding.
“We know that more neighborhood green spaces mean happier residents and lower temperatures in the heat of summer—not to mention all the other benefits that access to nature brings for people’s physical and mental health,” said Senator Murray.
According to today's press release Washington will receive $6 million and several other projects will be getting grants for specific projects, including the Urban Forestry Enhancement Project in College Place.
The project is being awarded a $730,413 grant to plant trees and install drip irrigation throughout the City in key multimodal corridors under construction.
Other Washington projects receiving grants:
- $334,588 for the City of Tumwater Urban Forestry Capacity and Equity Project.
- $230,507 for the Climate & Economic Justice Grant - Castle Hill Neighborhood Tree Canopy.
- $900,000 for the Delridge Native Forest Garden in Seattle.
- $1,000,000 for the Enhancing Urban Forestry Efforts project in the City of Shoreline.
- $12,000,000 for Growing Seattle: Community-driven urban forestry and job training.
- $2,480,761 for Growing Urban Forest in Snohomish County.
- $1,680,140 for the Oak Harbor WA Urban & Community Forestry Program Development.
- $1,308,198 to the South Lynnwood Urban Forestry and Stewardship Program.
- $6 million for the Spokane County Natural Resource Apprenticeship Program.
- $6 million for Tree Equity Spokane.
- $240,517 for the Urban & Community Forestry Future in Port Townsend.
- $300,000 for the Vancouver Urban Forestry Project.
- $1,786,400 for Washington State University.
- $1,374,299 for the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Culturally Modified Tree Protection Program.
