College Place woman dies in rollover crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman from College Place died after a single-car collision on State Route 12, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla around milepost 152. Vernas Denully was not wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Denully was found dead at the scene. Her family was notified by the coroner. Washington State Patrol has determined the cause of the accident as improper lane usage.
