YAKIMA, Wash.-
The College Success Foundation (CSF) and Yakima Valley College (YVC) are partnering to help students from underserved communities and low-income households in the Yakima School District achieve college educations.
The CSF is expanding its staff to 25 college success coaches across the state, including one based at YVC. The coaches encourage students to advocate for their own goals, while providing one-on-one guidance.
"CSF will serve more than 200 students at YVC this year. We know that young people from low-income households, students of color, foster-youth and first-generation college students in our community will especially benefit from this enhanced support," said Carolina Garza, CSF Program Director, Yakima Region.
Starting in middle school CSF works to ensure that students know college is an option and that they know what early steps they can take to become ready for college.
CSF has been working in the Yakima School District since 2001. The organization supports students in the transition from middle to high school, then from high school to college. College and career coaching is then provided for students throughout their college experience.
"We are committed to meeting the diverse needs of students through personalized supports that promote the achievement of college and career goals," said James Dorsey, CSF President and CEO.
