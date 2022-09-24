WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Education announced an additional $900,000 in funding across five colleges in Washington through its Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CCAMPIS), which increases access to child care for students that are also parents.
“Right now, parents across Washington are struggling to find and afford child care—and I know for too many people it means they have to leave a job, skip a promotion, or put their higher education dreams on pause,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who advocated for the funding. “It’s clear to me the child care system just isn’t working for working families—that’s why I go to work each and every day focused on how we can do more to help parents find and afford the child care they need.”
Over four million parents are also students, or every one in five, according to the press release from Murray. She claims child care is unaffordable across the country, and offering support removes barriers toward completed degrees.
CCAMPIS offers child care through the college campus, specifically to support low-income parents. If you are interested, contact the Financial Aid department at your school to see what options are available.
“A key part of that fight is ensuring that student parents get the child care support they need to complete their degrees, and that’s exactly what this critical funding will help do for college students across Washington state,” said Murray. “Investing in child care not only lifts up working families and student parents–it also strengthens our entire economy."
Full funding allocations:
Clover Park Technical College - $103,361
Washington State University - $250,000
Everett Community College - $212,692
Walla Walla Community College - $128,000
Clark College - $202,555
