Collision closes SR 397 by Cable Bridge

UPDATE: 5:53 p.m. 

WSP reports SR 397 is back to normal. It is currently believed that the collision was caused by a driver experiencing a medical emergency. 

UPDATE: 4:52 p.m. 

SR 397 is down to one lane, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. 

OCTOBER 20, 2022 4:28 p.m. 

State Route 397 is closed around Milepost 18.6 due to a collision that blocked traffic, according to WSDOT. Law enforcement is on scene and not much is known at this time. Alternate routes are available.

