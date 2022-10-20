Collision closes SR 397 by Cable Bridge

SR 397 —
UPDATE: 5:53 p.m.
WSP reports SR 397 is back to normal. It is currently believed that the collision was caused by a driver experiencing a medical emergency.
UPDATE: 4:52 p.m.
SR 397 is down to one lane, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol.
OCTOBER 20, 2022 4:28 p.m.
State Route 397 is closed around Milepost 18.6 due to a collision that blocked traffic, according to WSDOT. Law enforcement is on scene and not much is known at this time. Alternate routes are available.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.