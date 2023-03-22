RICHLAND, Wash. -
UPDATE MARCH 22 8:26 P.M.
The City of Richland has reported that the signal at Symons and George Washington Way will be out of service until Monday.
Students walking to Jefferson Elementary School will be directly affected as crosswalks are now closed. Symons is closed off to George Washington Way.
GWW is operating free flowing, with no stopping at the intersection.
Richland School Parents will contact parents of Jefferson students to encourage use of walking routes that go directly to Van Giesen. Crossing guards will be available to help the flow.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE MARCH 22
Patrol officers are on scene of a traffic collision that has taken out a pole and shut off power at the intersection of George Washington Way and Symons Street.
Traffic signals are not working and traffic is being diverted.
Northbound GWW is stopped at Williams Boulevard and being routed to Jadwin Avenue. Southbound GWW is open and drivers are advised to continue cautiously.
Symons Street is being redirected away from the intersection.
The City of Richland Streets Department is working to restore power to the traffic signals at the intersection.
Richland Police Department says to avoid the area until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.