Collision on I-182 westbound over the Columbia River

Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 8:15 pm
RICHLAND, WA - I-182 westbound milepost 5, over the Columbia River, a collision is blocking the right lane. Traffic is passing in the two other lanes. Expect delays until further notice.
