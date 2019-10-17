PASCO, WA – Richard and Gayle Kerr, alums of CBC, donated a 3,400 lb petrified log to Columbia Basin College (CBC)’s Geology Department in honor of their late uncle, Kyle Starkey.

The Kerrs believe Uncle Kyle unearthed the log in the late 1950’s during a dam excavation in the Grand Coulee Dam region. Starkey brought the log home on a large flatbed and it’s been sitting in his yard ever since until his wife Margie, who is now 90 years old and moving to a new home, decided she was ready to ‘let it go’ in September 2019.

“Our family knew that Kyle, an avid rock hound, always believed he had saved the log all those years ago by bringing it home,” said Gayle. “He called it a true miracle of nature and we believe Kyle would be pleased knowing that his ‘treasure’ was moved to CBC where it will continue being preserved and students can enjoy it for many years to come,” she said.

Petrified wood is Washington State’s official gem, and is considered a fossil. It forms when plant material is buried by sediment and protected from decay due to oxygen and organisms. Then, groundwater rich in dissolved solids flows through the sediment, replacing the original plant material with silica, calcite, pyrite, or another inorganic material such as opal.

“We are thrilled to have this donation,” said Rod Taylor, CBC’s Dean for Math, Science and Engineering.

“To have a petrified log of this size and quality is amazing and will provide students a tangible opportunity to learn about our state’s gem.”