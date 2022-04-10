Columbia Basin College Bechtel National Planetarium reopening since March 2020

PASCO, WASH. - Like everything in the world, the CBC Bechtel National Planetarium closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
Now, after being closed for two years, the Planetarium is back open.
It kickstarted with a showing of Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, narrated by Academy Award Nominated Actor Liam Neeson.
Planetarium and Observatory Director Erin Steinert says it's been a long time coming but they're excited to open their doors again.
"A lot of the people here today never visited before and so they saw the reopening news and decided to jump in and I'm so glad that they're here," She says, "along with our visitors who've been here before."
She tells me each present has the creative freedom of how they start the show.
Each show has a 30-minute presentation on a variety of topics ranging from constellations to planets and solar systems.
Steinert says, "I know our patrons have been eager for this day to come, and I want to thank them for their patience and care."
Steinert told me the showing room in the planetarium closed down completely. No private events. No special showings. Nothing was open, so to see their first showing was sold out, felt rewarding.
The decision to open up once again came when the school felt it was safe and regulation permitted.
Although their max capacity is near 100 people, Steinert says the are capping off at 75 people to allow everyone to feel comfortable. Not only did they lower capacity, but the Planetarium welcomes people to wear masks if they feel most comfortable doing so.
You can purchase memberships as well through their website or in person. Tickets can be purchased online only, and hurry because some showing are near sold out.
The CBC Planetarium has a list of 19-feature films for public viewing every first and third Friday of the month at 7pm and every second and fourth Saturday at 2pm.
That current list of movies is posted online for you to pick which you want to attend.
Visit the CBC Planetarium website here.
