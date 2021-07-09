Columbia Basin College COVID-19 student aid tops $9 million

PASCO, WA – Federal dollars assigned to help students at Columbia Basin College impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are now topping $9 million dollars, with plenty of assistance still available for summer quarter and the fall quarter ahead.
The deadline for summer students to apply for the $1,000 individual award is July 22. COVID-19 Emergency Relief Funding is intended solely for students who are still experiencing exceptional need due to COVID-19.
In a change, all enrolled students are eligible to apply, including citizens, permanent residents, international students, refugees, asylum seekers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients, other DREAMers and similar undocumented students. In previous quarters, many of these groups were not eligible under federal guidelines.
The fall quarter COVID Emergency Relief Fund application will open in August, and even if students have received CARES awards in previous quarters, they are welcome to re-apply once enrolled in fall quarter classes, if they are still experiencing exceptional need due to COVID-19.
CBC maintains a COVID Emergency Relief Funding information page to answer questions about eligibility, and to start the application process. Additionally, students can apply for scholarships, and emergency assistance, through the CBC Foundation.