Columbia Basin College hiring coach for first collegiate esports team in the area

PASCO, Wash. —
Columbia Basin College will launch the first collegiate esports team in the region this fall and is currently looking for a head coach to lead recruitment and training. The full-time position of Completion Coach/Head Esports Coach earns between $60,744 and $69,800 each year.
The new Student Recreation Center esports room will feature 16 gaming stations, streaming and broadcast equipment and custom setups.
CBC says the position will combine the responsibilities of an esports coach and a completion coach. This entails academic advising, interventions for at-risk students, progress monitoring, schedule coordination, marketing and broadcasting.
CBC lists several requirements for the position:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Education, Student Services or related field
- Two years of increasingly responsible work experience, preferably with direct support for students
- Knowledge and experience with esports
- Ability to envision growth in development and implementation in launching the program
- Ability to coordinate team travel
First consideration for the position is scheduled for May 8. You can apply online.
“We know that collegiate esports is growing quickly across the country and we believe starting a program here at CBC will bring many great opportunities to our students,” said Alex Thornton, CBC’s Director for Student Recreation and Wellness. “Having a space in our brand-new SRC designed specifically for esports will set us up for great success and should be a very appealing asset when recruiting esports student-athletes to CBC.”
