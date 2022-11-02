PASCO, Wash. -

Columbia Basin College swept Blue Mountain Community College in their final regular season volleyball match on Wednesday.

Afterwards, the players held their traditional Sophomore Night Ceremony for the CBC graduates leaving the team after this season.

Their coach, who influenced many of the sophomores to come play for CBC was not there however. Coach Dishondra Goree died on October 21.

The players, athletics administration, and Goree's family and fiancé shared their feelings and thoughts about who Dishondra Goree was a person.

Goree's fiancé, Marcus Dunnigan says, "She loved the game. Like Rog said, it's just not coaching. Dishondra put her heart and soul into everything she did."

He thanked CBC Athletic Director Scott Roger for giving her a chance to coach the Hawks volleyball team as well as the entire CBC community for accepting them as part of their family.

The girls volleyball team tells me they are setting out to finish what they started as they enter the postseason, winning a ring for Coach Goree.

The Hawks play the first postseason game this Saturday.