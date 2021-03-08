Columbia Basin College is looking community feedback for their new "Strategic Plan"

PASCO, WA – Columbia Basin College has launched the process that will create its new Strategic Plan, the document that will set the College’s goals through the year 2024.
Community members are encouraged to take part in the process through small-group feedback sessions, which will be offered remotely in the weeks ahead. The College is taking an equity-based approach to this process to ensure all voices can be heard.
CBC President Dr. Rebekah Woods says these sessions will help identify emerging needs within the community and local workforce, saying, “We are fortunate as a community college to have that flexibility, that nimbleness, to be able to quickly respond to the needs of our community, so when there is a new workforce need, or a new skill that’s needed in an existing role in an industry, we are able to quickly respond.”
The college will finalize its Strategic Plan this summer. Feedback sessions are scheduled from March 10-March 19. These sessions are limited to six participants each, and will last between 90-120 minutes. Some of these sessions are organized as “affinity group” discussions, and are designed for participants who share aspects of their identity. They may be organized by race, gender, sexual orientation, language, nationality and more. Both the open and the affinity group sessions will be facilitated by college personnel and student volunteers. All sessions are conducted remotely via Zoom.
To sign-up for a feedback session, please visit the college’s Strategic Plan webpage.