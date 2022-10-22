TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Columbia Basin College Athletics shared on Twitter Saturday afternoon a member of their coaching staff had died.
Coach DiShondra Goree, head volleyball coach, died unexpectedly overnight in her home.
"Words cannot express the sorrow we fell at this time," says the tweet.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
