PASCO, WA – Columbia Basin College (CBC) has launched a CBC Cares Emergency Fund campaign to raise funds to support students and their families who are experiencing financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hear from students daily who have lost their jobs, are struggling with childcare or are uncertain of how they will pay next month’s rent,” said CBC’s President, Dr. Rebekah Woods. “Many are one class or quarter from reaching their educational dreams, and they are now facing the difficult decision between paying for basic needs or continuing their education.”

CBC has partnered with STCU to raise funds for these students through the CBC Cares Emergency Fund campaign, with STCU agreeing to match all donations up to a total of $25,000 between now and June 1, 2020.

“In this time of unprecedented need, we’re confident the Tri-Cities community will provide additional help to these students and their families,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU President and CEO. “A CBC education opens doors for graduates. Ultimately, that benefits the entire community.”

While CBC has been able to assist many students, applications to their Student Emergency Fund have dramatically increased over the past month, and they expect that number to rise significantly in the months ahead.

“During this uncertain time we are so grateful for the generosity of community partners like STCU, and the support of those in the community who are able to help,” said Woods.

Donations can be made online through the CBC Cares Emergency Fund campaign website. Every dollar makes a difference in providing critical assistance to CBC students.

For more information, contact Anneke Rachinski at arachinski@columbiabasin.edu.