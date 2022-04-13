Columbia Basin College plans to give away 100 bikes at Bike Bonanza

PASCO, Wash. —
Columbia Basin College is partnering with the Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop for a Bike Bonanza on April 23, where they will give away 100 bicycles. Members of the public donated bicycles in a variety of conditions to be given to students, staff and family at CBC.
Volunteers refurbished over 50 of these bikes in the first week of April. Now, Wheelhouse is looking for volunteers to refurbish the rest of the bikes and volunteers for the Bike Bonanza event.
The volunteers would log bikes, inspect them for needed repairs, then clean and refurbish them. Once ready, the bike gets matched with a recipient. Shifts are between two to four hours long, with ten volunteers needed per shift. Bike mechanic experience is not required.
Wheelhouse also needs six trainee mechanics per shift, who have an aptitude for mechanics and will receive basic mechanic task training. Lastly, it needs six mechanics, with bike mechanic experience, to lead repair stations each shift.
The Bike Bonanza is aimed at giving students another mode of transportation and recreation. The event comes just before Bike Month in May and a multimodal commuter challenge with Ben Franklin Transit.
The event will feature stations for recipients to receive their bike, helmet, lock, lights or other accessories.
