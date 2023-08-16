PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College is promoting food security for students with 3-year pilot program.
According to a press release sent out by Columbia Basin College, This pilot program was established under state legislature with House Bill 15559.
The program will provide qualifying students with free or reduced healthy meal options on-campus.
“The funding from this House Bill will be a huge win for our students. Any barrier that we can reduce, to give our student’s the opportunity to focus on their academics, helps to empower them to succeed.” said Dr. Michael Lee, Vice President for Instruction,
Columbia Basin College is one of four Community and Technical Colleges awarded with funding from Washington State to promote food security for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.