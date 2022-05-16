PASCO, Wash. —
Columbia Basin College has received state and federal funding for its Running Start program to extend funding through the summer quarter. Students can earn college credit while finishing their high school requirements through the program, offered to some juniors and seniors.
In the past, Running Start tuition was funded for Fall, Winter and Spring quarters only. The extension to summer quarter is an attempt to increase access to the program, according to the CBC press release.
“We are extremely delighted to announce to our students in the Running Start program the ability for them to continue their educational journey throughout this coming summer,” said Running Start Director Elizabeth Hernandez-Osorio. “Students can attend summer quarter, tuition free and students will not need to pay for books! This will no doubt be beneficial to students who take advantage of this great opportunity.”
The press release notes multiple other advantages of the extension, including credit recovery for those stalled academically by COVID-19. The extension is meant to prioritize access for students that are generally underrepresented in Running Start, support CTE opportunities and prepare students before fall quarter.
Summer registration opens for current students on May 24, prospective students on May 26. Summer quarter begins June 27.
