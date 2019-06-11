PASCO, WA - The Columbia Basin Community College's dental hygiene program provides $2,100 to low-income patients with dental care each year.

With the help of a $250,000 dollar grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the program is doubling their patients next year. The program will also be relocating from its 18-year-old building in Pasco to the 4th floor of a CBC building in Richland.

The grant will also help in increase the enrollment of the students by 30 percent over the next four years. Currently there are 12 stations at the clinic, enough for 18 students. With the expansion, the clinic hopes to take in 24 students.

The Director of Dental Hygiene says the program has a high success rate for the students, and is life-changing for the patients.

"This year most of our students have job opportunities, even though they haven't graduated yet," said Tammy Sanderson. "We have been here since 2001. It's time for improvement, enhancement and growth."

The new Richland clinic is set to open September of this year. If patients want to make an appointment, they can call 509-542-4571 or visit www.columbiabasin.edu/dentalhygieneclinic