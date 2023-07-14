KENNEWICK, Wash.- Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is in need of more volunteers.
CBDR is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit. all personnel are 100% volunteer community members.
CBDR stated, "Regardless of your experience level, we can train you to do everything you need to know."
According to CBDR, even if you are not a diver there are other positions available above the surface.
For information on how to apply go online or call (509) 946-2237
