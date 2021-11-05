Columbia Basin Dive Rescue raising funds for new boat

RICHLAND, WA-
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue has been serving the community for almost 50 years.
Jon Wierschke is in training with CBDR and says they have a game-changing sonar tool that gives them unique capabilities on missions.
"A few years ago we got our sonar system that was really our first big fundraiser," said Wierschke.
But their boat is about thirty years old and they're trying to get a new one to be able to work more efficiently. They're trying to fundraise the remaining $170,000 to be able to get it.
"We rely a lot on community support for our mission and for accomplishing what we do," said Wierschke.
Right now, divers are using a separate boat than the sonar boat, and a new one could fit everybody. They've had the current boat for about ten years.
"We're very grateful that we've had it, but right now it's showing its age, it needs to be replaced and as our missions increase and as our capabilities have increased we now need a new craft that will be able to handle that," said Wierschke.
He says they're the only ones in the region with a sonar system like this and the only on-call rescue divers here.
They also work alongside other agencies like police and fire departments. They respond to anything from a rescue to a lost watercraft.
"R.C. craft that someone has lost in the lake to kyaks and other boats that end up in the river, to people who are stranded and lost on the rivers at all times, day and night," said Wierschke.
"So being able to have one boat that's able to go out and be able to accomplish our missions, both sonar and divers, would be a huge asset to dive rescue and the community as we support them," said Wierschke.
You can donate here.