KENNEWICK, WA - Columbia Basin Dive Rescue's team raised enough money in three months to fund a new tool that will help in their searches. It's called the Sonar system.

This is a tool the dive rescue team has been wanting for a while. The challenge was finding the money. It wasn't until an 18-year-old jumped from the Yakima railroad bridge last Memorial Day that the team realized they needed it now more than ever.

"There was a case that hit us particularly hard," said Dive Rescue Member Phil Morton. "Based on where we think he was, this is the piece of equipment that could have helped us confirm that."

The 18-year-old's body was found a week later. Meanwhile, the boy's family was left devastated; searching for their son. The Sonar system allows dive rescue to scan the bottom of the river based on a set range.

"We can pinpoint that and circle back around to take a closer look at a much higher resolution," said Morton.

Not only can dive rescue use this tool to bring closure to families quicker, but also to help local law enforcement. Under the right circumstances, the system could potentially find something as small as a gun on the river's bed.

It all comes down to their main mission.

"We know that we can't fix that that loved one is gone, but we know that we can fix lost," said Morton.