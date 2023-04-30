BENTON CITY, Wash. - The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue Team conducted its annual dive rescue water training on the Yakima River.
First responders from various fire and police departments in the area participated in the open water rescue training, which aimed to prepare the team for emergency situations that may arise in the fast-moving rivers of Eastern Washington.
According to the dive rescue team, this time of year is particularly dangerous for water activities due to the runoff from the snow melt in the mountains. As a result, the team is taking extra care to ensure their readiness for any water-related emergencies.
The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue Team is made up of 100% volunteers who work under the sheriff, fire and police departments of the Tri-Cities. They respond to cases all over Eastern Washington, and their expertise is in high demand during the summer months when water-related activities are at their peak.
"Every year, about this time of the year, we come out here and practice our throw bags and boat handling in water that's not typically available to us during the whole summer," said rescue diver Brock Long.
He explained that the team responds to one to two calls per week, or about 30 to 50 calls per year, between July and September.
