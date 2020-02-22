Columbia basin dive rescue unveils new sonar technology

Tri Cities, WA- A tragic death in the community sparked a community effort. The Tri Cities community and the Columbia basin dive rescue team banded together for one special purpose.

On May 28, 2018 a few high school students decided to go for a swim and one didn't come back.

Dmitri Woody was a student athlete at Hanford high who went missing in the Yakima river.

The Columbia basin dive rescue team was called in and it was six days until he was finally found.

The day that Dmitri went missing many variables were working against the divers.

The biggest one being the conditions of the water.

But a piece of equipment called sight scan sonar could change everything

"It would have allowed us to see a picture of the hazards we were sending our divers into and before we ever put them at risk and potentially even find Dmitri's exact location," Said Phil Morton, a member of the CBDR.

The sonar shows divers an image of what the underwater area looks like.

Historically rescue teams relied heavily on witness statements and last seen areas but with the sonar they could narrow it down even further.

Originally the technology was out of their price range but in memory of Dmitri Woody.

The dive team reached out to the community for fundraising and made the purchase possible.

Now with every use and rescue they credit Dmitri and his memory without him there would be no sonar device.